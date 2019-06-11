Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Moves Above 11,950 Mark

ITC, Reliance Industries and TCS contributed the most to the advances in Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a higher note, extending the gains into a third day running, tracking gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 142.3 points to 39,926.82 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,959.95, up 37.25 points from the previous close. Advances in information technology and metal stocks pushed the markets higher, however weakness in pharma and state-run banking shares kept the upside in check. Analysts say inflation data due this week will be watched closely.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 139.28 points - or 0.35 per cent - higher at 39,923.80 while the Nifty was up 31.40 points - or 0.26 per cent - at 11,954.10.

Forty stocks on the 50-scrip index at the time traded higher. Top gainers on the index were IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and HCL Tech, trading between 0.51 per cent and 1.47 per cent higher.

ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.

The government is due to release consumer inflation data for the month of May on Wednesday. According to a poll of over 40 economists by news agency Reuters, the retail inflation rate rose to 3.01 per cent in May from a year earlier, up from 2.92 per cent in April. Forecasts ranged between 2.83-3.50 per cent.

Equities in other Asian markets registered modest gains after the US government shelved plans for tariffs against Mexico. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent. Australian stocks rose 0.9 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI added 0.15 per cent and Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.05 per cent.

However, fresh US trade threats against China are expected to limit any major boost in investor sentiment.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was ready to impose another round of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports if he cannot make progress in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.

The Sensex and Nifty indexes had ended 0.43 per cent and 0.44 per cent higher respectively on Monday.

(With inputs from Reuters)