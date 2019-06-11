Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Third Day In A Row Led By Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes rose for third day in a row led by gains in banking, metal, energy and oil & gas shares. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were among the top movers in the Sensex. Earlier in the day, the benchmarks opened higher but later gave up gains owing to weakness in select FMCG and capital goods shares. Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note in afternoon trades.

The Sensex ended 0.42 per cent or 166 points higher at 39,950 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.36 per cent or 43 points to close at 11,966.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank Index's 1.7 per cent gain.