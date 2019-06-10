Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,950 Amid Buying Across Sectors: 10 Things To Know

Strength in financial, consumer goods and IT stocks led the upmove in the markets

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a strong note amid buying across sectors and advances in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 363.58 points to touch 39,979.48 in early deals, and the NSE Nifty climbed to 11,975.05, up 104.4 points from the previous close. Strength across sectors, led by financial, fast-moving consumer goods and information technology shares, pushed the markets higher. Analysts say consumer inflation data due this week will be watched closely.