Sensex Falls Over 250 Points, Nifty Drops Below 11,500

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a weak note, extending their recent losses to a third straight session, despite mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 253.83 points to 38,466.74 in early deals, and the NSE Nifty benchmark slid to 11,477.65, down 80.95 points from the previous close. Weakness in financials, consumer goods and information technology stocks dragged the markets lower however advances in energy shares limited the downside. Analysts awaited the quarterly earnings by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) due later in the day.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 244.70 points - or 0.63 per cent - lower at 38,475.87 while the Nifty was down 44.55 points - or 0.39 per cent - at 11,514.05.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty index at the time were Titan, UPL, Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Britannia, trading between 1.12 per cent and 9.22 per cent lower.

HDFC, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) weighed the most on Sensex.

TCS will report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30 post-market hours.

The Sensex and Nifty had on Monday registered their worst single-day fall of 2019 as investor sentiment was spooked by the Budget proposals, ending 2.01 per cent and 2.14 per cent lower respectively.

According to analysts, Budget proposals such as higher tax incidence for high net worth individuals and foreign institutional investors, and the hike in minimum public shareholding for listed companies are spooking the markets.

Globally, equities in other Asian markets struggled to rebound on Tuesday as investors came to terms with sharply reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a large interest rate cut at the end of July. Those views were bolstered after solid gains in US jobs for June and pushed down Wall Street for the second straight day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent in early trade, after falling 0.6 per cent the previous day. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.78 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

