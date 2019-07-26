Sensex Gains Over 250 Points From Day's Low

Domestic stock markets recovered early losses in afternoon trade in a volatile session on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex index moved in a range of 287.6 points, first touching 37,690.47 - down 140.51 points from the previous close - at the weakest level of the day, and then climbing as much as 287.6 points from that level to touch an intraday high of 37,978.07. The NSE Nifty benchmark moved in a range of 97.55 points between 11,210.05 and 11,307.60, as against its previous close of 11,252.15. Gains in banking, automobile and pharma stocks were offset by weakness in energy and information technology shares.

At 12:51 pm, the Sensex traded 61.67 points - or 0.16 per cent - higher at 37,892.65 while the Nifty was up 34.15 points - or 0.30 per cent - at 11,286.30.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, trading between 3.57 per cent and 7.64 per cent higher.

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and ITC contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.04 per cent and 0.17 per cent lower on Thursday, suffering their longest stretch of losses since May 13.

(With inputs from Reuters)

