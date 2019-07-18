Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 11,650; Yes Bank Shares Plunge

Losses in information technology, pharma and automobile stocks dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a lower note, breaking a three-day winning run, tracking weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 127.88 points to 39,087.76 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,644.85, down 42.65 points from the previous close. A selloff across most sectors led by financials, metal, information technology, pharma and energy shares dragged the markets lower. Analysts expect volatility in the markets to continue as more large cap companies report their quarterly earnings.