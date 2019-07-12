Sensex Falls Over 150 Points From Day's High: 10 Things To Know

Weakness in sectors such as banking and energy offset advances in pharma and energy stocks

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note but soon reversed direction, amid a mixed trend in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex declined as much as 179.79 points from an intraday high of 38,941.10, and the NSE Nifty index moved in a range of 49.4 points, between 11,608.90 and 11,559.50 at the strongest and weakest points of the day respectively. Weakness in sectors such as banking and energy offset advances in pharma and energy stocks. Analysts said caution prevailed ahead of key macroeconomic data and earnings announcements from large caps such as Infosys and IndusInd Bank.