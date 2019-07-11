NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,550 Mark: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex had shed 1,351.02 points - or 3.39 per cent - and the Nifty declined 447.85 points - or 3.75 per cent - in the past four days.

Market | | Updated: July 11, 2019 09:56 IST
Advances in metal, pharma and energy stocks supported the markets in morning deals

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note, tracking gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 217.76 points to 38,774.80 in early trade and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,561.70, up 62.8 points from the previous close. Advances in metal, pharma and energy stocks supported the markets in morning deals. Corporate earnings from large cap companies and macroeconomic data will be watched closely, say analysts.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. At 9:52 am, the Sensex traded 146.68 points - or 0.38 per cent - higher at 38,703.72 while the Nifty was up 40.45 points - or 0.35 per cent - at 11,539.35.
  2. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index were JSW Steel, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and Hindalco, trading between 1.86 per cent and 3.18 per cent higher. 
  3. Market breadth favoured gains, with 898 stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) trading higher and 546 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 958 stocks advanced while 576 declined.
  4. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex.
  5. The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and industrial production on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks CPI- or Consumer Price Index-based inflation data primarily while formulating its monetary policy.
  6. IT major Infosys will report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30 on Friday. Earlier this week, TCS - the country's largest IT services exporter - reported a net profit of Rs. 8,131 crore for the June quarter. 
  7. Equities in other Asian markets rose and the dollar sagged on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a US interest rate cut later this month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.15 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.7 per cent. Australian stocks were steady.
  8. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher and the S&P 500 briefly crossed the 3,000-point mark for the first time following Mr Powell's remarks.
  9. The Sensex had shed 1,351.02 points - or 3.39 per cent - and the Nifty declined 447.85 points - or 3.75 per cent - in the past four days. During this period, the Sensex finished lower on three out of four occasions while the broader Nifty index closed lower on all days.
  10. A higher surcharge on the super rich announced in the budget spooked non-resident and overseas funds in the four-day period, erasing Rs. 2.9 lakh crore in market value from Sensex companies. (Read more)

(With inputs from Reuters)





