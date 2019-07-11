Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,550 Mark: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- At 9:52 am, the Sensex traded 146.68 points - or 0.38 per cent - higher at 38,703.72 while the Nifty was up 40.45 points - or 0.35 per cent - at 11,539.35.
- Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index were JSW Steel, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and Hindalco, trading between 1.86 per cent and 3.18 per cent higher.
- Market breadth favoured gains, with 898 stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) trading higher and 546 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 958 stocks advanced while 576 declined.
- Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex.
- The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and industrial production on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks CPI- or Consumer Price Index-based inflation data primarily while formulating its monetary policy.
- IT major Infosys will report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30 on Friday. Earlier this week, TCS - the country's largest IT services exporter - reported a net profit of Rs. 8,131 crore for the June quarter.
- Equities in other Asian markets rose and the dollar sagged on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a US interest rate cut later this month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.15 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.7 per cent. Australian stocks were steady.
- Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher and the S&P 500 briefly crossed the 3,000-point mark for the first time following Mr Powell's remarks.
- The Sensex had shed 1,351.02 points - or 3.39 per cent - and the Nifty declined 447.85 points - or 3.75 per cent - in the past four days. During this period, the Sensex finished lower on three out of four occasions while the broader Nifty index closed lower on all days.
- A higher surcharge on the super rich announced in the budget spooked non-resident and overseas funds in the four-day period, erasing Rs. 2.9 lakh crore in market value from Sensex companies. (Read more)
(With inputs from Reuters)
