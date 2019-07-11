Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,550 Mark: 10 Things To Know

Advances in metal, pharma and energy stocks supported the markets in morning deals

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note, tracking gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 217.76 points to 38,774.80 in early trade and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,561.70, up 62.8 points from the previous close. Advances in metal, pharma and energy stocks supported the markets in morning deals. Corporate earnings from large cap companies and macroeconomic data will be watched closely, say analysts.