Sensex Gains Over 250 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,850

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a higher note, with the S&P BSE Sensex index gaining more than 200 points in early trade, amid a positive trend in Asian peers. The Sensex index rose as much as 237.05 points in early deals to 39,631.69, and the NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 11,855.65, up 66.8 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors, led by banking, auto and metal shares, supported the upmove in the markets.