Sensex, Nifty Surge For Second Straight Day Amid Buying Across Sectors

Domestic stock markets clocked sharp gains on Friday, rising for a second straight day, after a report by news agency Reuters said that the government is likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from higher taxes triggered a surge in the markets. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 460.18 points in afternoon deals to 37,787.54, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 11,178.55, up 146.1 points from the previous close. Buying across most sectors, led by financial, auto, metal and energy, pushed the markets higher. At 12:52 pm, the Sensex traded 416.67 points - or 1.12 per cent - higher at 37,744.03, while the Nifty was up 136.65 points - or 1.24 per cent - at 11,169.10.