Sensex, Nifty Surge For Second Straight Day Amid Buying Across Sectors

Here are five things to know:
- Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki India, trading between 2.94 per cent and 11.25 per cent higher.
- Market breadth favoured gains, as 1,576 stocks on the BSE traded higher while 674 struggled with losses. On the NSE, 1,253 stocks advanced while 434 declined.
- HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.
- UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 3.57 per cent in early deals, a day after the cement maker reported a standalone net profit of Rs. 1,199 crore in the quarter ended June 30, more than double compared to the corresponding period a year ago.
- Debt-laden Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) said on Thursday that it may not be able to fulfill its debt obligations due in the near future, days after the company said its creditors would not have to take any haircut on principal payments under its resolution plan.
