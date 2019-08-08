Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 10,900: 10 Things To Know

Gains in financial, automobile and information technology stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate to the lowest level recorded since 2010. The S&P BSE Sensex index gained as much as 213.31 points in early trade to 36,903.81, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 10,915.70, up 60.2 points from the previous close. Gains in financial, automobile and information technology stocks supported the markets however weakness in metal shares kept the upside in check.