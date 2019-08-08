Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 10,900: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- However, the markets gave up some of the gains in the first few minutes of trade. At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 121.30 points - or 0.33 per cent - higher at 36,811.80, while the Nifty was up 39.80 points - or 0.37 per cent - at 10,895.30.
- Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel, trading between 1.28 per cent and 3.74 per cent higher.
- Market breadth favoured gains, with 528 stocks on the BSE trading higher and 406 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 801 stocks advanced while 658 declined.
- Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and TCS contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex.
- Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said on Wednesday it saw a "huge danger" of job losses in the ailing domestic auto sector, as it sought government intervention including tax reductions to revive demand. Mahindra & Mahindra shares traded with mild gains in early deals, up 0.89 per cent at one point.
- A lending crisis among the country's non-banking financial companies, which fund nearly 55-60 per cent of commercial vehicles and 30 per cent of passenger cars, has led to auto makers to either cut production or temporarily close plants.
- On the other hand, Cipla shares fell as much as 3.41 per cent, a day after the pharmaceuticals major reported its earnings for the April-June period. Cipla's net profit grew 5.97 per cent to Rs 478.19 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to a regulatory filing.
- Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets rose amid somewhat easing concerns about the ongoing US-China trade conflict. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6 per cent, though it was still down more than 7 per cent over the past two weeks. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.6 per cent and Chinese blue chips rose 0.9 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.2 per cent.
- Investors have increasingly come to fear the trade war will prove protracted enough to tip the world into recession, and have piled into bonds and gold as a hedge.
- The Sensex and Nifty had finished 0.77 per cent and 0.85 per cent lower respectively on Wednesday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
