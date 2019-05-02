Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points From Day's Low As Banking Stocks Rise

Domestic stock markets recovered all of the day's losses in late morning deals on Thursday amid gains in financial stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 158.4 points to 39,189.95, rising 306.96 points - or 0.79 per cent - from the day's low. The National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s Nifty index moved to 11,789.30, up 41.15 points from the previous close. However, the gains in banking, financial services and infrastructure stocks were offset by weakness in information technology counters.

At 11:12 am, the Sensex traded 119.91 points higher at 39,151.46 while the Nifty was at 11,773.80, up 25.65 points from the previous close.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and HDFC Bank, trading between 1.54 per cent and 4.14 per cent higher.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the top contributors to the advances on Sensex.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sensex had declined to 38,882.99 at the day's weakest point, and the Nifty logged an intraday low of 11,699.55.

