Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Tops 10,900 Mark: 10 Things To Know

Gains across banking, financial services and infrastructure shares pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a strong note, after the government announced measures to shore up the economy. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 393.76 points to touch 37,094.92 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark traded above the 10,900 mark after hitting 11,000.55 in pre-market trade. Gains across banking, financial services and infrastructure shares pushed the markets higher however weakness in IT and metal stocks limited the upside. The markets however gave up some of the early gains in first few minutes of trade.At 9:38 am, the Sensex traded 216.16 points - or 0.59 per cent - higher at 36,917.32, while the Nifty was up 41.10 points - or 0.38 per cent - at 10,870.45.