Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat As Metal, Energy Stocks Weigh: 10 Things To Know

Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and Bharti Airtel contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex

Domestic stock markets gave up early gains on Thursday amid choppy trade, despite the Reserve Bank of India reducing the repo rate to the lowest level recorded since 2010. The S&P BSE Sensex index first rose 213.31 points in early trade to touch 36,903.81 on the upside, and fell 248.4 points from that level to turn negative, as the markets moved in a narrow range. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark traded in a range of 72.75 points, touching 10,915.70 and 10,842.95 at the strongest and weakest levels respectively. Losses in metal and energy sectors offset gains in automobile, IT and infrastructure shares.