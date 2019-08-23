Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Near 10,650

Extending their losing streak for a fourth day running, domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a negative note amid a selloff across most sectors and lacklustre trade in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 286.46 points to 36,186.47 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to 10,659.75, down 81.6 points from the previous close.

At 9:29 am, the Sensex traded 268.77 points - or 0.74 per cent - lower at 36,204.16 while the Nifty was down 73.45 points - or 0.68 per cent - at 10,667.90.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were ICICI Bank, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC, struggling with losses of between 1.60 per cent and 2.84 per cent.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top drags on the Sensex.

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 1.6 per cent lower each on Thursday to settle at their lowest levels in at least five months.

