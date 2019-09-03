Sensex Plunges Over 400 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,900: 10 Things To Know

HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top drags on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a sharply weak note, after government data showed economic growth slowed to a six-year low in the June quarter. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 440.07 points to 36,892.72 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty index slid to 10,885.90 at the day's weakest level, down 137.35 points from the previous close. A selloff across sectors - led by banking, energy, auto and metal shares - dragged the markets lower. Analysts say macroeconomic data refuelled concerns about economic growth while US-China trade concerns affected global markets.