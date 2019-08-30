Sensex Plunges Over 450 Points From Day's High: 10 Things To Know

Extending losses to a third day running, domestic stock markets registered sharp losses in late morning deals on Friday ahead of the release of macroeconomic data by the government. The S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 489.18 points from an intraday high of 37,318.99, to touch 37,318.99 at the day's weakest level. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 10,874.80, 150.05 points away from the day's strongest mark of 11,024.85 hit in early deals. Weakness across most sectors - led by energy, infrastructure and financial shares - pulled the markets lower.