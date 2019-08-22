Sensex Sheds Over 300 Points As Selloff In Financial, Metal Stocks Deepens: 10 Things To Know

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest drags on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets registered sharp losses on Thursday hurt by a selloff across sectors. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 328.89 points to 36,731.48, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to an intraday low of 10,813.10, down 105.6 points from the previous close. A selloff in banking, automobile, metal and energy sector stocks deepened in afternoon deals. At 12:15 pm, the Sensex traded 228.03 points - or 0.62 per cent - lower at 36,832.34, while the Nifty was down 72.85 points - or 0.67 per cent - at 10,845.85.