Sensex Sheds Over 300 Points As Selloff In Financial, Metal Stocks Deepens: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- At the time, top percentage laggards on the Nifty 50 index were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Coal India and Eicher Motors, trading between 2.57 per cent and 7.90 per cent lower.
- HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest drags on the Sensex.
- Market breadth was highly negative, with 433 stocks on the BSE trading higher and 1,526 moving lower. On the NSE, 335 stocks advanced while 1,330 declined.
- Analysts say diminishing hopes of government intervention to lift market sentiment is hurting markets. "The disappointment factor is increasing day by day, because we've not heard anything from the government," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities. "Earnings have also been a big disappointment."
- Fast-moving consumer goods recovered, with the Nifty FMCG index rising as much as 0.91 per cent in morning, after a loss of 0.94 per cent the previous day. Britannia shares jumped 3.88 per cent in intraday trade.
- The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released the minutes of its last bi-monthly policy meeting. Fixing the economy's growth has become the highest priority while a benign inflation outlook has given the central bank room to cut rates although transmission remains inadequate, the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting which concluded on August 7 showed.
- Equities in other Asian markets were flat on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2 per cent in very light volumes. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 per cent, as did Shanghai blue chips.
- E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.04 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.09 per cent. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.93 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.82 per cent and the Nasdaq closed 0.90 per cent higher.
- Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates, but united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more easing.
- The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent lower respectively on Wednesday, extending their losses to a second straight day.
