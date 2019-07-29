Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Slides Below 11,250: 10 Things To Know

Losses in automobile and metal stocks pulled the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a cautious note amid choppy trade amid weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index gave up early gains to fall as much as 123.64 points to 37,759.15 in first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,229.70, down 54.6 points from the previous close. Gains in information technology and select banking shares were offset by losses in auto and metal stocks.