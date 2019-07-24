Sensex Falls Over 300 Points From Day's High

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and TCS were the top drags on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets gave up early gains after opening on a mixed note on Wednesday, a day after the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for India citing a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand. The S&P BSE Sensex benchmark first added 120.1 points to touch 38,102.84 on the upside, and then slumped as much as 337.17 points from that level. The NSE Nifty benchmark moved in a range of 107.85 points, touching an intraday high of 11,359.75 and then an intraday low of 11,251.90. A selloff across sectors - led by automobile, metal and energy stocks - dragged the markets lower.

At 10:11 am, the Sensex traded at 37,802.35, 180.39 points - or 0.47 per cent - lower from the previous close, while the Nifty was down 69.10 points - or 0.61 per cent - at 11,261.95.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Finane, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel, struggling with losses of between 1.79 per cent and 3.69 per cent.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and TCS were the top drags on the Sensex.

The IMF said the Indian economy is set to grow 7.0 per cent in 2019 and 7.2 per cent the next year, a downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years, citing a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets gave a guarded welcome to hints of progress in the US-China trade saga, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.4 per cent and Chinese blue chips climbing 1.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.8 per cent to all-time highs.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.2 per cent in Asian trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 eased 0.1 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended 0.65 per cent, 0.68 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher respectively.

The Sensex and Nifty had closed 0.13 per cent lower each on Tuesday, extending their losses to a fourth straight session to settle at the lowest levels recorded since mid-May.

(With inputs from Reuters)

