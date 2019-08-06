Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Above 10,900

Market breadth was sharply positive

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a higher note amid buying in banking, auto and metal stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 233.29 points to 36,933.13 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 10,938.65, up 76.05 points from the previous close. Buying across most sectors - led by banking, financial services, automobile and metal stocks - supported the markets however weakness in select information technology and fast moving consumer goods shares kept the upside in check.