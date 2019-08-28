Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat Amid Choppy Trade

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a lacklustre note, after three consecutive days of gains in which the benchmark indexes rose more than 3 per cent, amid cautious trade in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 114.15 points to 37,527.12 in early trade, reversing direction at least six times following a positive opening. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,077.80, down 27.55 points from the previous close. Weakness in financial, automobile and metal stocks hurt the markets, however strength in information technology and pharmaceutical shares provided some support.

However, the markets recovered early losses to move to the positive territory briefly amid choppy trade. At 9:23 am, the Sensex traded 27.84 points - or 0.07 per cent - higher at 37,669.11, while the Nifty was up 6.60 points - or 0.06 per cent - at 11,111.95.

Market breadth was positive, with 753 stocks enjoying gains on the BSE and 436 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 953 stocks advanced while 537 declined.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were UPL, Power Grid, GAIL, Cipla, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra, trading between 1.18 per cent and 2.70 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel - trading between 0.68 per cent and 1.43 per cent lower - were the top losers.

Infosys, ITC and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains in Sensex, whereas HDFC Bank, HUL and Kotak Bank were the top drags.

The Sensex had climbed 1,168.34 points - or 3.20 per cent - and the Nifty risen 364.00 points - or 3.39 per cent - in the past three sessions.

Equities in other Asian markets eked out cautious gains on Wednesday, as higher Wall Street futures provided some relief after an overnight US selloff, though deeper worries about the global economy and trade have kept a lid on sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.06 per cent, dragged lower by Chinese markets. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.15 per cent, Australia's shares climbed 0.13 per cent while Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 per cent.

A trade dispute between the US and China is now in its second year and is placing increasing strain on the global economy, forcing policy makers to respond with interest rate cuts and stimulus measures to bolster growth.

(With inputs from Reuters)

