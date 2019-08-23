Sensex Rebounds Over 700 Points From Day's Low, Nifty Tops 10,850

Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS and State Bank of India were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex

Domestic stock markets recovered losses to trade sharply higher on Friday afternoon, rebounding from near six-month lows, as buying emerged in metal and energy stocks while information technology stocks strengthened further. The S&P BSE Sensex, which hit a five-and-a-half-month low of 36,102.35 in morning, surged 704.99 points from that level to 36,807.34. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark jumped 225.4 points from a six-month low of 10,637.15 to touch 10,862.55. Buying in auto, IT, metal and energy shares pushed the markets higher in afternoon deals.