Sensex Falls Over 150 Points As Financial, Metal Stocks Weigh: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel, trading between 1.92 per cent and 6.19 per cent lower.
- Market breadth favoured losses, with 411 stocks on the BSE trading higher and 878 moving lower. On the NSE, 453 stocks advanced while 1,095 declined.
- HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the biggest drags on the Sensex.
- Fast-moving consumer goods recovered, with the Nifty FMCG index rising as much as 0.91 per cent in morning, after a loss of 0.94 per cent the previous day. Britannia shares jumped 3.88 per cent in intraday trade.
- On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India released the minutes of its last bi-monthly policy meeting.
- Fixing the economy's growth has become the highest priority while a benign inflation outlook has given the central bank room to cut rates although transmission remains inadequate, the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting which concluded on August 7 showed.
- The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent lower respectively on Wednesday, extending their losses to a second straight day.
- Equities in other Asian markets were flat on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2 per cent in very light volumes.
- Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 per cent, as did Shanghai blue chips. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.04 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.09 per cent. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.93 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.82 per cent and the Nasdaq closed 0.90 per cent higher.
- Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates, but united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more easing.
(With inputs from Reuters)
