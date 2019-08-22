Sensex Falls Over 150 Points As Financial, Metal Stocks Weigh: 10 Things To Know

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the biggest drags on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a lower note, after two days of losses, while Asian peers were largely unmoved amid concerns about the changes of global fiscal stimulus. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 176.54 points to 36,883.83 in early deals, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark declined to 10,856.20, down 62.50 points from the previous close. Weakness in financial, metal and energy sectors weighed on the markets, whereas a rebound in consumer goods provided some support. At 9:36 am, the Sensex traded 108.92 points - or 0.29 per cent - lower at 36,951.45, while the Nifty was down 39.25 points - or 0.36 per cent - at 10,879.45.