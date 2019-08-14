Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty Tops 11,050: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- At 11:47 am, the Sensex traded 358.42 points - or 0.97 per cent - higher at 37,316.58, while the Nifty was up 103.20 points - or 0.94 per cent - at 11,029.05.
- Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, UPL, Vedanta, Yes Bank and Bajaj Finserv, trading between 3.20 per cent and 4.95 per cent higher.
- Market breadth favoured gains with 1,071 stocks on the BSE trading higher and 950 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 901 stocks advanced while 765 declined.
- ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and HDFC contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.
- The gains came a day after reports that the Ministry of Finance is working on a stimulus package for the industry to revive the economy.
- News agency IANS quoted official sources as saying that the stimulus package by the government would not only aim to reduce the cost for the industry but would also lay out procedures that would further provide impetus to ease of doing business.
- Government data on Tuesday showed that consumer inflation came in at 3.15 per cent in July, remaining below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target for the twelfth month in a row. That refuelled hopes of another rate cut by the central bank in its next bi-monthly review due in October.
- Equities in other Asian markets joined a global equities surge on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports. Wall Street stocks soared overnight as US President Donald Trump backed off his September 1 deadline for 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods in the hopes of blunting their impact on US holiday sales.
- The surge in US stocks lifted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by 0.9 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.6 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which has been hurt by disruptions from large anti-government protests, rose 0.5 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.8 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent.
- The Sensex and Nifty had closed 1.66 per cent and 1.65 per cent lower respectively on Tuesday, hurt by a selloff across sectors barring energy shares.
(With inputs from Reuters)
