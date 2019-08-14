Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty Tops 11,050: 10 Things To Know

Gains in banking, energy and metal stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets rose sharply on Wednesday tracking a rally in global peers as investors' concerns somewhat eased on the US-China trade front after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports. The S&P BSE Sensex index gained as much as 451.15 points to hit 37,409.31 at the day's strongest level, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark added 133.2 points to touch 11,059.05. Gains in financial, metal and energy shares supported the surge. Hopes of a stimulus package from the government to revive the economy also boosted the investor sentiment, according to analysts.