Sensex Closes 249 Points Higher As Markets Extend Gains To Second Day

HDFC Bank, HDFC and L&Tcontributed the most to the upmove on Sensex

Domestic stock markets rose on Monday, extending the advances to a second consecutive session. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 248.57 points - or 0.63 per cent - to end at 39,683.29, and the NSE Nifty index finished at 11,924.75, up 80.65 points - or 0.68 per cent - from the previous close. Strong buying interest in banking, financial services, metal and infrastructure sectors supported the markets, however weakness in pharmaceutical and media counters kept the upside in check. Analysts expect some volatility in the markets ahead of the release of economic data and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts this week.