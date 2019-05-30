Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Hits 11,900; Bharti Airtel, NTPC Rise

Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys contributed the most to the advances in Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after breaking a three-day rally to log record closing highs. The S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index rose as much as 151.58 points to 39,653.63 in early deals, and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,900.75, up 39.65 points from the previous close. Buying interest in information technology, energy and state-run banking stocks supported the markets. Some volatility can be expected ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session, say analysts.

At 9:35 am, the Sensex traded 73.22 points - or 0.19 per cent - higher at 39,575.27, while the Nifty was up 15.85 points - or 0.13 per cent - at 11,876.95.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index were NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Asian Paints, trading between 1.00 per cent and 1.83 per cent higher.

TCS, Reliance Industries and Infosys contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets declined, tracking Wall Street losses overnight, amid heightened concerns about the trade conflict between the US and China. Latest exchanges between Beijing and Washington signalled the heightened risk of a prolonged trade war, stoking investors' concerns about the impact on global economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.1 per cent lower after briefly slipping to a fresh four-month low. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.85 per cent. Australian stocks shed 0.7 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.35 per cent.

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.62 per cent and 0.56 per cent lower respectively on Wednesday, snapped a three-day record breaking spree.

(With inputs from Reuters)