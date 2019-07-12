Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,600

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes broke out of the narrow range led by gains in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services. The Sensex rose above 39,000 mark while the NSE Nifty 50 Index reclaimed its psychological level of 11,600. Earlier in the day, benchmarks traded in narrow range with Sensex moving in a band of 274 points.

As of 1:48 pm, the Sensex traded 180 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 39,003 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.41per cent or 47 points to 11,630.

Tata Steel was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, up 3.7 per cent at Rs 479. Tata Motors, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, NTPC, UPL, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and ONGC were among the laggards.

Among the individual shares, Quess Corp rose as much as 18.40 per cent on the BSE to intraday high of Rs. 521 after the company informed exchanges that Amazon.com's unit Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a category III foreign portfolio investor, has invested close to Rs. 51 crore in the company's subsidiary Qdigi Services Limited.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Metal Index's 1.8 per cent gain. Realty, Media, Auto, Pharma and PSU Banking sector indexes also advanced between 0.8 and 1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index climbed 0.95 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index rose 0.68 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,205 shares were advancing while 1,058 were declining on the BSE.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.