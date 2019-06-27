Sensex, Nifty End Flat As June Derivative Contracts Expire

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes ended on a flat note as futures and options contracts for the month of June expired today. Gains in HDFC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, State ank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were offset by losses in Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchamrks opened higher in today's session with Sensex rising as much as 225 points and the Nifty 50 Index crossing 11,900. However, the benchmarks erased gains owing to weakness in information technology and FMCG shares.

The Sensex ended 6 points lower at 39,586.41 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 6 points lower at 11,842.

Twelve of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Realty Index's 1.7 per cent gain.

