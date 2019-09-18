Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak As Metal Shares Advance

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices snapped their two-day losing streak led by gains in Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Axis Bank. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded in a rangebound fashion with Sensex moving in a band of 248 points and Nifty hitting high of 10,885 and low of 10,804. Metal, state-run banking and real estate sectors were among the top sectoral performers in today's session.

The Sensex ended 83 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 36,563.88 and the Nifty 50 index advanced 0.21 per cent or 23 points to close at 10,840.65.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Realty index's 1.5 per cent gain.

On the flipside, Nifty Media index was top loser, down 0.4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed some buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.26 per cent.

Tata Steel was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares the stock rose 3.7 per cent to Rs 357.70. BPCL, Vedanta, GAIL India, State bank of India, Indian Oil, JSW Steel and Bharti Infratel were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Britannia Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, ONGC and Eicher Motors were among the laggards.

