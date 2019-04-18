Sensex, Nifty Snap 4-Day Winning Streak; Vedanta, Yes Bank Top Losers

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note but gave up gains after banking shares declined.

Domestic equity benchmarks snapped their four-day winning streak on Thursday as heavyweights such as HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and ITC came under selling pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 183 points or 0.46 per cent to 39,092.60 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined as much as 49 points or 0.41 per cent to 11,738.50. The Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note but gave up gains after banking, capital goods, FMCG, finance and utilities stocks witnessed selling pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.34 per cent or 135.36 points higher at 39,140 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.29 per cent or 34 points to settle at 11,753.

Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Realty index's 2.3 per cent decline. Telecom, Bankex, Utilities, Capital Goods, Metal, Power and Basic Materials indexes also declined between 1 and 1.3 per cent each.

On the flipside, S&P BSE Energy Index was the top gainer, settling with a gain of 1.9 per cent for the day.

From the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 31 ended lower while 19 closed higher.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, finishing 4.44 per cent lower at Rs 795.50. Yes Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel and Grasim Industries were also among other prominent laggards.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries was the top Nifty gainer. The stock rose 3.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,386 ahead of the announcement of its March quarter earnings. JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Wipro, TCS, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,672 shares closed lower while 888 closed higher on the BSE.

