Sensex, Nifty Resume Decline After A Day's Breather Led By Losses In Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes resumed their downward journey, after a day's breather in Friday's session, led by declines in banking, energy and oil & gas shares. The Sensex slumped as much as 520 points from day's highest level of 39,041.25 to test low of 38,520.96 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index touched high of 11,710.30 and low of 11,549.10. Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the biggest drags on the Sensex.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 161.70 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 38,700.53 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 61 points or 0.53 per cent to shut shop at 11,604.50.

