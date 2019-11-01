Sensex, Nifty Log Sixth Straight Session Of Gains Led By Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended winning streak to sixth straight session. However, the gains were capped as gains in IndusInd bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were offset by losses in Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra. In the last six trading sessions, the Sensex has advanced 2.9 per cent and Nifty has jumped 2.65 per cent.

The Sensex ended 36 points higher at 40,165 and Nifty 50 index rose 13 points to close at 11,890.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Media index's over 7 per cent gain.

Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indexes also climbed between 1 and 2.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Auto index was top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.