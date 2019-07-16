Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Session; Yes Bank Surges Ahead Of Earnings

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes rose for a second session in a row paced by gains in Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma. The benchmarks opened on a flat note but built on the rally in late morning and noon deals led by buying interest in oil & gas, realty, power and energy shares. The Sensex rose as much as 329 points to hit intraday high of 39,173.89 while the Nifty 50 Index touched high of 11,670.05 and low of 11,573.95.

The Sensex ended 0.6 per cent or 234 points higher at 39,131.04 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 73 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 11,661.05.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Realty Index's nearly 2 per cent gain.

PSU Bank, Pharma and FMCG indexes also advanced between 1 and 1.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty IT Index was top loser, down 0.59 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed mixed trend in today's session as the nifty Midcap 100 Index rose 0.7 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index ended on a flat note.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock rose 14 per cent to close at Rs 106.25 ahead of its June quarter earnings due tomorrow.

Tata Motors climbed 5.84 per cent to close at Rs 170.35 Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC Bharat Petroleum, Titan, Dr. Reddy's Labs and Power Grid were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UPL, Britannia Industries, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 912 shares ended lower while 853 closed higher on the National Stock Exchange.

