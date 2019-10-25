Sensex, Nifty End On A Flat Note; SBI Surges After Profit Triples In Q2

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended on a flat note in trade on Friday as gains in State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Yes Bank were offset by losses in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded in narrow band fluctuating at least 10 times between gains and losses. The Sensex touched high of 39,241.61 and low of 38,718. While the Nifty 50 index moved in a range of 156 points.

The Sensex ended 0.1 per cent or 38 points higher at 39,058 and the NSE Nifty 50 index a point higher at 11,584.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 3.4 per cent gain.

Nifty Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank indexes also rose between 0.4 and 1 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Metal index was top loser, down 0.36 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed selling pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.30 per cent.

State Bank of India was among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock surged 7.56 per cent to close at Rs 282.35 after its profit tripled in September quarter to Rs 3,012 crore.

Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Consultancy Services, Eicher Motors, Wipro and HCL Technologies were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Titan, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,012 shares ended lower while 736 closedhigher on the NSE.

