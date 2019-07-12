Sensex, Nifty End Lower Led By Declines In HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes ended today's topsy-turvy ride lower led by declines in HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. The Sensex swung at least 14 times between gains and losses before closing in the negative territory. In today's trade Sensex fluctuated in a range of 337 points while the Nifty 50 Index failed to close above 11,600, a mark which it reclaimed in today's session. , Other Asian markets were also subdued as investors stayed on the sidelines after concerns over US-China trade tensions resurfaced.

The Sensex ended 87 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 38,736 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 30 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 11,552.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Metal index's 0.75 per cent gain.

On the flipside, Nifty Private Bank Index was top loser, down 0.45 per cent. Nifty Bank and Financial Services sector gauges also ended with a cut 0.4 and 0.3 per cent each respectively.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 Index rose 0.46 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 Index advanced 0.33 per cent.

Wipro was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 3 per cent to close at Rs 259.80. ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Indian Oil, IndusInd Bank and Bharat Petroleum were also among the losers.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Yes Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among the gainers.

