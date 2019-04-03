Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Tata Motors, Yes Bank Among Top Gainers

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes edged higher paced by gains in Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Vedanta. The Sensex rose as much as 178 points or 0.45 per cent to 39,234.56 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed above its psychologically important level of 11,750. The index climbed 0.32 per cent or 37 points to 11,751, mere 10 points away from its record high of 11,760 last seen in August 2018.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 0.44 per cent or 174 points higher at 39,230 and the Nifty 50 index rose 0.36 per cent or 2 points to 11,755.

