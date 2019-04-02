Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Banks Fall, IT Shares Gain

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes edged higher in trade today led by buying interest in information technology, telecom and power stocks. However, the gains were capped as banking, metal, energy and oil & gas stocks came under selling pressure. Selling pressure in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro were seen exerting pressure on the upwards movement of the domestic equity benchmarks. While, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the leading up movers in the Nifty 50 index.

At 9:24 am, the Sensex traded 0.06 per cent or 23 points higher at 38,894 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.04 per cent or 4 points to 11,674.

Fourteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Realty Index's 0.95 per cent gain. Power, utilities, information technology, telecom and auto shares were also witnessing buying interest as the respective gauges rose between 0.6 and 0.9 per cent each. On the flipside, Metal, banking and FMCG shares were witnessing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing mild gains as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.24 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.13 per cent.

Eicher Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 20,990 after its exports of Royal Enfield motorcycles rose 28 per cent to 2,397 units in March 2019 compared with 1,878 units exported in the same month last year.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, State Bank of India, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, NTPC and ONGC were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Zee Entertainment, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, UPL and Bharat Petroleum were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was marginally positive as 887 shares were advancing while 637 were declining on the BSE.

