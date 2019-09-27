Sensex Erases Gains As Volatility Sets In; Auto, Metal Stocks Drag

Here are 10 things to know:
- At 10:29 am, the Sensex traded 92.27 points - or 0.24 per cent - lower at 38,897.47 while the broader Nifty was at 11,539.10, down 32.10 points - or 0.28 per cent - from its previous close.
- Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ONGC and Tata Steel, trading between 2.86 per cent and 4.95 per cent lower. On the other hand, top gainers were ITC, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Indian Oil and Cipla, up between 1.23 per cent and 1.94 per cent.
- ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, TCS and IndusInd Bank were the top drags on Sensex, wiping out nearly 100 points off the index.
- Market breadth favoured losses, with 856 stocks on the BSE trading higher and 923 moving lower. On the NSE, 740 stocks advanced while 892 declined.
- The NSE's India VIX index - which gauges the market's expectation of volatility in the near term - rose as much as 2.91 per cent.
- Auto stocks fell, with the Nifty Auto sectoral index dropping as much as 1.41 per cent. Prominent laggards included Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra & Mahindra, shedding as much as 4.78 per cent, 2.93 per cent and 2.08 per cent respectively. The Nifty Metal index fell 1.98 per cent in intraday trade.
- Analysts say high volatility cannot be ruled out in the coming sessions.
- "The rally gave a lot of ammunition to mutual funds, which may be looking to rejig their portfolios... Despite the restructuring that is happening, stock-specific movement is still continuing," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.
- The government assured on Thursday that there are no liquidity-related problems being faced by private sector banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). "Sum and substance of what I heard was that there is no liquidity crisis," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a meeting with representatives of private sector banks and other financial institutions.
- Her meeting with the banking industry comes within a month of the government announcing a slew of measures to revive the economy, which is struggling against a six-year low growth rate and lakhs of job losses.
