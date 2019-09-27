Sensex Erases Gains As Volatility Sets In; Auto, Metal Stocks Drag

ICICI Bank, L&T, TCS and IndusInd Bank wiped out nearly 100 points from the Sensex

Domestic stock markets swung between gains in losses on Friday morning amid weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index recovered early losses to rebound as much as 292.58 points from an intraday low of 38,814.79 to top the 39,100 mark on the upside, before reversing direction as volatility set in. All but consumer goods shares remained in the positive zone as a selloff in banking, auto and metal stocks deepened. Analysts say some consolidation can be expected in the near term after the recent rally.