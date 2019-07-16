Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,600 Mark: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets moved higher after initial nervousness on Tuesday, amid mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index moved in a range of 165.34 points, between 38,845.27 and 39,010.61 at the weakest and strongest levels respectively in early deals. The NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 11,619.65, rising 45.7 points from an intraday low of 11,573.95 hit earlier in the session. Analysts say caution prevailed as investors awaited more corporate earnings from large cap companies due this week.