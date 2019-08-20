Sensex Drops Over 250 Points From Day's High, Nifty Near 11,000: 10 Things To Know

Financial, metal and consumer goods stocks were the most hit

Domestic stock markets gave up early gains on Tuesday amid a selloff across sectors barring information technology stocks, despite gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index first rose as much as 109.06 points to 37,511.55, before shedding 201.17 points from that level to enter the negative territory. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark gave up as much as 63 points from its intraday high of 11,076.30, to touch 11,013.30 at the end of the first hour of trade.