Sensex Drops Over 250 Points From Day's High, Nifty Near 11,000: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- At 10:15 am, the Sensex traded 132.81 points - or 0.36 per cent - lower at 37,269.68, while the Nifty was down 49.35 points - or 0.45 per cent - at 11,004.55. Financial, metal and consumer goods stocks were the most hit, whereas IT stocks bucked the trend.
- Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd bank, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and ITC, trading between 1.79 per cent and 4.89 per cent lower.
- On the other hand, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and Dr Reddy's - enjoying gains of between 0.77 per cent and 2.36 per cent - were the top gainers.
- Market breadth favoured declines, with 623 stocks enjoying gains on the BSE and 1,041 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 514 stocks advanced while 1,093 declined.
- ICICI Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries were the top drags on the Sensex.
- Vodafone Idea shares fell as much as 3.17 per cent in early deals, a day after the telecom company said Balesh Sharma stepped down as chief executive officer due to personal reasons. The company's board approved the appointment of Ravinder Takkar as its managing director and CEO for a period of three years.
- Analysts say that hopes of market-friendly measures by the government may drive some gains in the near term.
- Equities in other Asian markets extended gains amid hopes for stimulus in major economies, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.31 per cent.
- Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent. The improved mood was helped by a rally on Wall Street overnight, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.21 per cent.
- The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.14 per cent and 0.06 per cent higher respectively on Monday, extending recent gains to a third straight day.
(With inputs from Reuters)
