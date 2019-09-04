Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Near 10,750

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a lower note, a day after the S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark suffered their worst single-day fall since July 8. The Sensex and Nifty briefly turned positive for the day but could not sustain those gains within the first few minutes of trade, as weakness in financial, pharmaceutical and energy stocks offset gains in consumer goods and information technology shares. At 9:27 am, the Sensex traded 105.43 points – or 0.29 per cent – lower at 36,457.48 while the broader Nifty was down 21.85 points - or 0.20 per cent – at 10,776.05.
Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Sun Pharma, IndusInd bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Bharat Petroleum, trading between 1.04 per cent and 3.80 per cent lower. Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank were the top drags on Sensex.
The rupee rose by as much as 21 paise against the US dollar on Wednesday. After opening higher at 72.20 against the greenback, the rupee climbed to as high as 72.18 within first few minutes of trade. At 9:16 am, the rupee traded at 72.27 against the greenback, as against its previous close of 72.39.
In pre-open trade, the S&P BSE Sensex index climbed more than 50 points to move above the 36,600 mark, as against its previous close of 36,562.91, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark crossed 10,800. At 9:04 am, the Sensex traded 29.90 points - or 0.08 per cent - higher at 36,592.81 while the 50-scrip index Nifty was up 9.70 points - or 0.09 per cent - at 10807.60. Coal India, State Bank of India, TCS, Indian Oil and Hindustan Unilever - trading between 0.98 per cent and 1.46 per cent higher - were among the top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time.
Concerns About Economic Growth Spooked Domestic Markets On Tuesday
Weakening economic growth along with escalating US-China trade frictions hurt the market sentiment, according to analysts.
Official data released on Friday showed that India's GDP or gross domestic product expanded 5 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, marking the slowest pace since March 2013. The GDP data highlighted concerns about a downturn in the economy amid production cuts and lakhs of estimated job cuts in the auto sector.
What SGX Nifty Indicates And Trend In Other Asian Markets
Domestic stock markets are set to start Wednesday's session on a higher note, as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty in India - were last seen trading 30.00 points higher at 10,849.50 ahead of the opening of capital markets in India. On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices had ended 770 points or 2 per cent and 225 points (2 per cent), amid a panic sell-offs after government data indicated the country's economic growth fell to a six-year low in the first quarter of the current financial year. Tuesday's plunge wiped off Rs. 2.56 lakh crore worth of investors' wealth.
Equities in other Asian markets bounced on Wednesday, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.5, after two days of losses. The rebound was led by Chinese markets after a report showed growth in the country's service sector accelerating despite broader economic headwinds, while the pound halted its decline on hopes a no-deal Brexit may yet be averted. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 per cent while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.5 per cent after activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, according to a business survey.