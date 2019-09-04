Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Near 10,750

What SGX Nifty Indicates And Trend In Other Asian Markets

Domestic stock markets are set to start Wednesday's session on a higher note, as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty in India - were last seen trading 30.00 points higher at 10,849.50 ahead of the opening of capital markets in India. On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices had ended 770 points or 2 per cent and 225 points (2 per cent), amid a panic sell-offs after government data indicated the country's economic growth fell to a six-year low in the first quarter of the current financial year. Tuesday's plunge wiped off Rs. 2.56 lakh crore worth of investors' wealth.





Equities in other Asian markets bounced on Wednesday, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.5, after two days of losses. The rebound was led by Chinese markets after a report showed growth in the country's service sector accelerating despite broader economic headwinds, while the pound halted its decline on hopes a no-deal Brexit may yet be averted. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.45 per cent while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.5 per cent after activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, according to a business survey.