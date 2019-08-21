Sensex Falls Over 50 Points, Nifty Slips Below 11,000

Top Nifty losers were Britannia, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's and Hindalco

Domestic stock markets opened on a flat note but soon gave in to the negative territory on Wednesday amid weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 62.02 points in early trade to 37,265.99, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 10,989.85, down 27.15 points from the previous close. Selling pressure in financial, fast-moving consumer goods and metal stocks dragged the markets lower. Analysts awaited the release of minutes of the last bi-monthly meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee.