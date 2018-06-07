Sensex Surges Nearly 250 Points; ICICI Bank Up 2% MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2% to extend its gains, hitting a 2-1/2 month high for a second straight day.

The S&P BSE Sensex, on Thursday, surged 249.77 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 35,428.65 level while the broader Nifty50 was at 10,759.80 mark, 75.15 points or 0.70 per cent higher. The early morning gains in the 50-share Nifty50 pack of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were led by Hindalco (up 1.69 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 1.18 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.97 per cent), BPCL (up 0.87 per cent), and ONGC (up 0.82 per cent). Forty six out of 50 stocks in the Nifty50 index advanced. At about 9:30 am, the Sensex surged as much as 290.12 points over Wednesday's close of 35,178.88 points The markets rose a day after after the Reserve Bank of India , in a surprise move, raised the ley lending or repo rate to 6.25 per cent but maintained a neutral stance in its June policy outlook. This rate hike from RBI came after a gap of four-and-a-half years, as it became the latest bank in Asia to increase rates recently, to battle inflationary pressures.Realty stocks surged 1.27 per cent on the NSE. All 12 stocks in the Nifty Bank index rose to a high of 0.79 per cent. The global outlook supported the domestic indices as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent to extend its gains, hitting a 2-1/2 month high for a second straight day.In overnight trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 per cent to 25,146.39, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 per cent to 2,772.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67 per cent to hit its record closing high of 7,689.24. (With Reuters inputs)