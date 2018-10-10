NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex, Nifty Recover From Near 6-Month Lows: 10 Points

The Sensex rose as much as 431.9 points as compared to Tuesday's close of 34,299.47 points.

Market | | Updated: October 10, 2018 12:34 IST
Forty four out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

The domestic equity markets posted strong advances in Wednesday's session led by broad-based gains. After a positive opening, the market got a lift-off on strong buying by domestic investors and the decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system, stated a report by news agency Press Trust of India. At 10:57 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 34,711.81, up 412.34 points or 1.20 per cent, and the Nifty was at 10,440, with a gain of 138.95 points or 1.35 per cent. At the time of writing this report, the intra-day high of the Sensex was 34,731.37 and that of the Nifty was 10,445.20.
Here are 10 things to know about the markets on Wednesday
  1. The Sensex  rose as much as 431.9 points as compared to Tuesday's close of 34,299.47 points. The Nifty rose as much as 144.15 points over the last close of 10,301.05.
  2. On May 23, the Nifty hit a low of 10,417.8 and the Sensex of 34,302.89. Thereafter the Sensex surged to as much as 38,989.65 on August 29 while the Nifty to 11,760.2 on August 28.
  3. The top gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.
  4. Forty four out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.
  5. On the NSE, barring IT stocks, all sectoral indices traded with gains. Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained 1.90 per cent, 1.53 per cent, 2,51 per cent and 2.29 per cent.
  6. A stronger rupee, however, dragged IT stocks. The Nifty IT index was down 0.36 per cent.
  7. The rupee, which has been hitting multiple lows this year, recovered by 18 paise to 74.26/27 per dollar against the record low of 74.41 hit on Tuesday.
  8. On Tuesday, State Bank of India (SBI) said that it will buy the assets of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to the tune of Rs. 45,000 crore. The move will provide liquidity support to the NBFCs which have been facing headwinds after a series of loan defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group firms. Experts said that the markets took this positively. "Markets have reacted positively to the news of SBI trying to buy out portfolios of some NBFCs providing them with the much needed liquidity. This was also helped by lower crude and anticipation of easier norms by SEBI on FPI investment," Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.
  9. SBI traded 3.06 per cent higher. NBFCs like Dewan housing Finance surged 17.97 per cent, Centrum Capital 13.46 per cent and Shriram Transport Finance 12.08 per cent. IIFL Holdings was up 5.47 per cent.
  10. The first line of defence for Nifty is placed near 1077 mark, said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP Technical Analyst, KIFS Trade Capital. "After five weeks of vertical wave formation towards the south, bulls finally found out a support near the 10,200 mark and are now marching towards the first line of defence which is placed near 10,777," he said. (With agencies inputs)


