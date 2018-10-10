Sensex, Nifty Recover From Near 6-Month Lows: 10 Points

Forty four out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

The domestic equity markets posted strong advances in Wednesday's session led by broad-based gains. After a positive opening, the market got a lift-off on strong buying by domestic investors and the decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system, stated a report by news agency Press Trust of India. At 10:57 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 34,711.81, up 412.34 points or 1.20 per cent, and the Nifty was at 10,440, with a gain of 138.95 points or 1.35 per cent. At the time of writing this report, the intra-day high of the Sensex was 34,731.37 and that of the Nifty was 10,445.20.