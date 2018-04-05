Sensex Surges 400 Points, Rupee Rises To Below 65/Dollar: 10 Updates

The Nifty hit 10,264 at day's high, powered by gains in banking, metal and IT stocks.

Indian stocks markets surged today amid a rally in global markets after the US expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution to the China trade fight after the proposed Trump administration proposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods. The Reserve Bank of India will also announce its monetary policy later in the day, though most economists expect a status quo on key rates. The Sensex rose over 400 points to 33,427 while Nifty surged above 10,250. The rupee rebounded 17 paise to 64.98 against the US dollar.