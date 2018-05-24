Sensex Surges 318 Points, Nifty Reclaims 10,500; TCS, Infosys Jump 3%

Thirty four stocks on the Nifty 50 ended in the positive zone

The BSE Sensex rose 318 points to close at 34,663 on Thursday. Gains were supported by buying witnessed in banking, IT and pharma stocks. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty settled at 10,513, up 83 points. Among the top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys, closing with advances of between 3 per cent per cent and 4.3 per cent. Sun Pharma rose 2.5 per cent. Thirty-four stocks on the Nifty 50 ended in the positive zone.