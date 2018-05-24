NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Surges 318 Points, Nifty Reclaims 10,500; TCS, Infosys Jump 3%

Although the rupee recovered some ground against the US dollar on Thursday, it was still around 7 per cent lower against the greenback so far this year.

Market | | Updated: May 24, 2018 16:04 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Surges 318 Points, Nifty Reclaims 10,500; TCS, Infosys Jump 3%

Thirty four stocks on the Nifty 50 ended in the positive zone

The BSE Sensex rose 318 points to close at 34,663 on Thursday. Gains were supported by buying witnessed in banking, IT and pharma stocks. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty settled at 10,513, up 83 points. Among the top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Bharti Airtel, TCS and Infosys, closing with advances of between 3 per cent per cent and 4.3 per cent. Sun Pharma rose 2.5 per cent. Thirty-four stocks on the Nifty 50 ended in the positive zone.
Here are 10 things to know about Thursday's trading session:
  1. The Nifty Bank index finished 1.3 per cent higher. SBI shares rose 2 per cent while Axis Bank finished 2.9 per cent higher. PNB and ICICI Bank rose 1.9 per cent each.
  2. Although the rupee recovered some ground against the US dollar on Thursday, it was still around 7 per cent lower against the greenback so far this year. The rupee had closed at an 18-month low against the American currency on Wednesday.
  3. A weaker rupee could translate into higher returns from the US market, the biggest source of revenue for IT companies.
  4. The Nifty IT - the NSE's sub-index for IT stocks - ended 2.3 per cent higher. Tech Mahindra rose 2 per cent and HCL Tech 1.9 per cent.
  5. With the market factoring in that the rupee will stay at current levels going forward, this will be an advantage for IT companies, said Sudheer Guntupalli, a technology sector analyst with Ambit Capital.
  6. "Market is also expecting an uptick in IT spending in key client verticals such as BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), retail etc. after the recent US tax reform," added Mr Guntupalli.
  7. The Nifty Pharma index settled 1.7 per cent higher. Among pharma stocks, Divi's Laboratories closed 3.2 per cent higher, while Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1 per cent each.
  8. However, selling witnessed in auto stocks limited upside in the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.
  9. Tata Motors declined 6.7 per cent. TVS Motor fell 4.1 per cent, and Bajaj Auto 1.5 per cent. Maruti Suzuki India closed 1 per cent lower. The Nifty Auto index settled at a loss of 1.6 per cent.
  10. Energy stocks also dropped. ONGC shares fell 4.4 per cent after news reports, citing sources, reported that the government may levy a windfall tax on oil producers to moderate spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel. The Bombay Stock Exchange has  sought a clarification from ONGC over this.
(With agency inputs)

Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top