Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,150: 10 Points

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registered new record highs on Monday (Representational image)

The stock markets surged to record highs today with the Nifty crossing the 11,150 mark and the Sensex rising over 300 points. The finance ministry will today table Economic Survey 2017-18 in Parliament. The Economic Survey is a report card of the country's financial health. Sentiment was buoyed by higher global markets, and optimism about domestic economic growth and corporate earnings. At day's high, the Sensex rose to 36,379 while the Nifty hit 11,156. The rupee was higher at 63.51 as compared to its previous close of 63.55.