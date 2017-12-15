Sensex Surges 350 Points After Exit Polls Predict BJP Win In Gujarat: 10 Points

The Sensex rose nearly 300 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,350 (Representational image)

The Sensex and Nifty surged today after a poll of exit polls predicted a BJP victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The BJP will win Gujarat with 116 of 182 seats, according to an aggregate of exit polls. The counting is on Monday for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Sensex had been volatile amid caution in the run-up to the exit poll results. The rupee also strengthened today to 64.15 against the US dollar, as compared to Thursday's close of 64.34/dollar. The Sensex rose over 350 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,350.