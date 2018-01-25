Sensex Struggles, PSU Banks, IT Stocks Lead Decline Overall sentiment was cautious as investors awaited the annual Budget for the fiscal year starting in April to be unveiled on February 1.

SBI shares were the biggest drag on the broader NSE index (Representational image)



But the rupee strengthened to 63.49 per dollar from its previous close of 63.70, tracking a rally in Asian currencies after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker dollar, calling it good for trade, in a departure from traditional US policy.



Overall sentiment was cautious as investors awaited the annual Budget for the fiscal year starting in April to be unveiled on February 1. Expiry of monthly derivative contracts at the end of the session, after indices hit record highs in each of the six previous sessions, also kept sentiment in check.



"Markets are usually volatile on the settlement date for futures and options contracts. Now, markets are waiting for the annual budget," said R K Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.



The Nifty was down 0.22 per cent at 11,061.75 in afternoon trade, but was set to end the week 1.53 per cent higher. The benchmark Sensex was 0.26 per cent lower at 36,065.95, but was on track to post a weekly gain of 1.57 per cent.



Both the indices were on course to post their fourth weekly gain this year.



Share markets will be closed on Friday.



Shares in State Bank of India and other big state-run banks fell as they stood to receive less money than investors had expected from the government's much-awaited recapitalisation plan.



The government pledged on Wednesday to inject nearly Rs 88,000 combined into all but one state-run lender by March in return for them implementing reforms, in a bid to boost lending and tackle a record bad debt problem.



SBI shares were the biggest drag on the broader NSE index, falling as much as 4.5 per cent.



Investors booked profits in IT stocks, with the Nifty IT index slipping 1.9 per cent after gaining in the last seven sessions. Infosys Ltd fell 2 per cent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slid 2.2 per cent.



Meanwhile, Biocon Ltd fell as much as 5.4 per cent after posting a 46 per cent drop in third-quarter profit. © Thomson Reuters 2018



